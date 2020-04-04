Second person on Molokai tests positive for COVID-19

Molokai now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, Maui County officials said.

A news release from Mayor Michael Victorino tonight said the individual is an employee of Friendly Market Center and is currently in self-isolation.

“Unfortunately, this situation was a strong possibility after the first individual, who also is a store employee, tested positive on Molokai,” Victorino said in a statement.

He said all employees at Friendly Market Center are self-quarantined and that the store will be closed until April 20.

“I want the residents of Molokai to know that we will make sure that services and goods will continue to arrive to the island,” Victorino said. “My primary focus is to maintain essential supplies for Molokai and ensure their health and safety.”

On Thursday, the county reported the island’s first case, who is a man with a history of travel to Las Vegas.