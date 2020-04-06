Waikiki restaurants seeking customers

COVID-19-related crackdowns, including stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions, have hit restaurants hard across the island.

However, it’s been especially hard for Waikiki restaurants, which are more dependent on visitor traffic and historically have struggled to bring locals into Waikiki unless they lived there, worked there or were celebrating a special occasion.

Mona Wood-Sword of IKAIKA Communications is starting #comeeatwaikiki to remind people to order Waikiki takeout or delivery more often and to showcase deals and special efforts. The hashtag, which will be used to draw attention to Waikiki restaurants on social media websites and apps, adds to sites like foodagogo.org, frolichawaii.com and Central Pacific Bank’s keephawaiicooking.com.

Wood-Sword said she represents four Waikiki restaurants — Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, Il Lupino, Noi Thai Cuisine and Island Vintage Coffee — which are “among, literally, a handful still open.”

Another Royal Hawaiian Center restaurant still open for curbside pickup or delivery is The Cheesecake Factory. Also offering takeout is Tanaka of Tokyo in the Waikiki Business Plaza and Waikiki Shopping Plaza. Basalt at Dukes Lane Market &Eatery also is offering curbside pickup and delivery.

International Market Place said a variety of its restaurants are open for delivery or takeout, with curbside pickup available at the valet area on Level 3. Some choices are Stripsteak Waikiki, Kona Coffee Purveyors, The Street Food Hall and ABC Stores.

“With Waikiki hotels, retail stores and offices shuttered for the time being, it is a ghost town there now, and few people would think about driving into Waikiki for takeout, or they might think we’re too expensive,” Wood-Sword said.

But Wood-Sword wants to remind people that there are affordable Waikiki options, too. For instance, Wolfgang’s has a $12.95 burger combo, and there are $10 meals from Noi Thai, she said.