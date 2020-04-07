Drive-thru COVID-19 screening to be held in Waianae

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be held Thursday at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor from 9 a.m. to noon.

Free testing will be conducted by Dr. Scott Miscovich and his organization, Premier Medical Group Hawaii, at the boat harbor located at 85-471 Farrington Highway.

The medical group has conducted drive-thru testings at Kakaako Waterfront Park and the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex over the past two weekends.

Testing will be available for those experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell also said today there will be another drive-thru testing event Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.