Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to discuss city’s response to coronavirus in Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the latest updates on thecoronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
Check back for the livestream video.
——
Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.