Oahu meal prep, delivery services bring food to you

For those who don’t want to shop, cook or make takeout purchases day-by-day during the coronavirus crisis, these meal prep and delivery services offer packages of meals that can carry you for at least several days. In most cases all you do is reheat.

>> Aina Meals: Geared to health-conscious meals, with paleo, gluten-free and vegetarian options. Choose from 10 meals ($149.99), 21 ($279.99) or 90 ($999.99). Payment is credited to an “Aina Wallet,” then each week you can choose from among seven offerings, for delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Deliveries were going to gyms until they closed, co-owner Jeff Deutschmann said. “We’re more door-to-door delivery now.”

See ainameals.com for menus and more about how to order, or call 600-7779. Meals can still be picked up at Waialua Fresh, 67-071 Nauahi St. in Waialua, noon to 6 p.m., or Aina Grill at 94-307 Farrington Highway, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

>> Good Clean Food Hawaii: Offers selections for paleo, plant-based, keto and “clean and lean” diets, with the promise of “no gluten, dairy, or sugars.”

Gyms had been used as pickup points, but now GFC Hawaii goes door-to-door. “We stayed ahead of the curve and were ready for the move to doorstep delivery,” said Hawaii Development Director Bruce Ayres.

Prices are 9.99 per breakfast; 14.99 per lunch or dinner. Orders can also be picked up at 35 Kainehe St. in Kailua. 339-1314. Find a coupon for $1 off each meal when ordering at gcfhawaii.com.

>> JoJo’s Kitchen: JoJo Washburn just opened her restaurant last October, after years in catering, and was building a downtown lunch-crowd clientele. “As soon as the quarantines started we had to close,” she said.

But she’s back since April 1, with an array of sandwiches, wraps, bowls and stews for $11 or $12, and $15 or $16 with a salad, dessert and bottle of water. For those stocking up, Washburn has containers for freezing that are also microwave safe, and will wrap sandwich ingredients separately so they can be assembled later. Delivery (within 15 miles of downtown) is free with a $25 minimum order, or pick up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 212 Merchant St. Order at jojoskitchen.net or call 351-5715.

>> Fresh Box: With this service from chef William Chen, you do the cooking yourself, but he provides the ingredients and the instructions. You provide a little oil, salt and about 30 minutes at the stove.

Orders received online at hifreshbox.com by 10 p.m. Fridays are delivered the next Tuesday. This week’s meals include tri-tip with mushroom barley risotto and dairy-free cod pie. Prices start at $78 for the makings of three meals that each feed two people. There are also, gluten-free, family box and gift card options.

>> The Happy Bento: Deanna Cornelius is a nutritionist who provides therapeutic meals for people with special dietary needs, but her menu also includes local favorites like kalbi and teriyaki chicken.

Most meals are $15. Portions that feed two are $29 or for four, $57. Orders of at least four meals received at thehappybento.com by 9 p.m. will be delivered free the next afternoon to most neighborhoods. Get a 10% discount if you pick up at 723-C Umi St. There’s also a 10% discount for health care workers. Call 847-2523.