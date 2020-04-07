Model revises estimated Hawaii deaths down to 155

University of Washington researchers who are modeling the coronavirus pandemic in states across the U.S. have significantly reduced their projected number of deaths and related statistics, including here in Hawaii.

But the model, which was updated Sunday, still shows a possible 155 deaths in Hawaii by August, down from an earlier projection of 372.

The revised forecasts reflect “a massive infusion of new data,” according to Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine.

A prediction of the epidemic’s peak in the U.S. has also been strengthened by calculating the effects of social distancing in a number of international locations, Murray said.

Hawaii’s peak is estimated to occur in just one week, according to the updated model, rather than the beginning of May as previously suggested. The new model indicates a peak with an estimated number of deaths ranging from 12 per day to as high as 17 per day for about a week starting this weekend.

The study was cited by the White House last week when it said the United States should anticipate 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The revised model forecasts 49,431 to 136,401 U.S. deaths, peaking April 16.

Asked about the revised Hawaii projections Monday, state Health Director Bruce Anderson said the model is the most aggressive one he’s seen and does not take into account the 14-day quarantine for travelers, one of the most restrictive social distancing measures in the country.

“I think there are some challenges with any of these projections,” Anderson said. “No other state has done what we have done here in Hawaii, to basically close our ports and airports to travelers.”

Gov. David Ige last week said he felt the projections were off base because they failed to take into account the quarantine discouraging travelers.