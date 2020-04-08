Cluster of workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center have contracted coronavirus, sources say

A cluster of health care workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been infected with the new coronavirus, sources have told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation said that at least 15 employees are COVID-19 positive at the island’s largest hospital, and potentially 300 to 500 more people may have been in direct contact with the workers and are now at risk of contracting the disease.

A spokeswoman for Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, which runs the hospital, didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Sources said workers were banned from wearing personal protective equipment unless caring for coronavirus patients, leaving them open to infection.

The concern is that employees being tested at the hospital will need to quarantine for 14 days, leaving a shortage of health care workers on island.

The state Department of Health has not issued guidance on whether or not all health care workers should wear PPE, leaving it up to hospitals to decide when it is necessary.

Maui Health System, which operates three hospitals including Maui Memorial, says on its website that it employs more than 1,500 and serves 150,000 residents on Maui and Lanai.

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino has been apprised of the situation, sources said. His office could not immediately reached for comment.