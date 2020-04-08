Single gunshot fired into car in Salt Lake

Detectives are investigating a case of second-degree murder in Salt Lake after a gunshot was fired into the door of a vehicle Tuesday night.
The 20-year-old male victim and his friends were driving in Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. when they were followed by suspects in another vehicle. One of the suspects fired a single shot that damaged the driver’s side door, police said.
No one was injured and the suspects fled.
