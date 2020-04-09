4 Oahu residents to disembark Pacific Princess cruise ship at Honolulu Harbor on Monday

Four Oahu residents will be getting off of the Pacific Princess cruise ship scheduled to arrive at Honolulu Harbor on Monday, state officials said.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the ship was last at port in Melbourne, Australia, on March 28, and that no passengers or crew disembarked there. The ship does not have any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, and when it arrives in Honolulu, it will have been at sea longer than the 14-day incubation period.

The four Oahu residents — two couples — will be subject to medical and temperature screening by paramedics upon leaving the ship, and will be shuttled directly from the harbor to their homes to begin their mandatory, 14-day quarantine, state officials said.

The Pacific Princess is stopping for one day in Honolulu to refuel and restock before heading to its final destination in California. The remaining 111 passengers and all crewmembers aboard the Pacific Princess will not be allowed to leave the ship while in Hawaii by order of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director.

On April 18, another ship — the Seabourn Sojourn — is scheduled to arrive at Honolulu Harbor. No passengers are onboard the ship, and no one will be allowed to leave the ship in Hawaii. The captain must also report any health concerns prior to entering Honolulu Harbor.

The ship was last at port for fuel and provisions in Melbourne, Australia, on March 29. No one left the vessel at that time, and there are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 associated with the Seabourn Sojourn, state officials said. The ship is tentatively scheduled to depart Honolulu for California the same day it arrives.

Under state orders, all passenger cruise ship reservations to Hawaii have been canceled through April 30.