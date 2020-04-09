All Kauai vacation rentals and golf courses to close to reduce spread of coronavirus

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami has announced all vacation rentals and golf courses will close to reduce the spread of COVID-19 beginning Saturday.

All employees at food service establishments, as well as grocery stores and pharmacies, will also be required to wear cloth masks.

“Kauai continues to have the lowest increase in new COVID-19 cases in the state, but that pattern is threatened by certain activities,” Kawakami said in a statement. “We continually evaluate and adjust our rules based on community needs, while keeping health and safety at the forefront.”

Under the new mandated orders, all vacation rentals and homestays must close and cease advertisements until May 3.

Current occupants may stay until the end of their pre-booked period.

Kauai has 19 confirmed cases as of Wednesday. Of those, 11 individuals have either recovered or returned to the mainland. The remaining eight cases are residents, five of which are in home isolation, two are in isolation at a facility and one is in isolation at a hospital.

“All but one case has been confirmed to be travel-related,” Kawakami said at a daily briefing Wednesday. “The source of that infection continues to be investigated by the Department of Health.”

Statewide, there are 435 confirmed cases that include 25 new cases and six deaths. A total of 113 individuals have recovered since the outbreak, according to the health department.

