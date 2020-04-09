Hawaii island police to crack down on dirt bike, ATV usage on public roads

Hawaii island police will increase enforcement of dirt bike motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) being driven on public roadways on the island.

The Hawaii Police Department has received 60 complaints this year — including reckless driving, speeding, excessive noise and suspicious activity — about drivers using those types of vehicles on public roadways.

Many of the complaints were of unlicensed juveniles driving recklessly at high speeds.

All drivers must be licensed, and all motor vehicles must be properly registered to travel on roads in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Police Department is asking anyone who observes dirt bikes or ATVs being used illegally on roads to call (808) 935-3311.