Light trades to continue into weekend as cold front approaches Hawaiian islands from northwest

The trades will remain weak across Hawaii heading into the weekend but are expected to shift to the west Friday due to a cold front approaching from the northwest, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

The front is expected to move down the island chain Saturday night and Sunday, bringing showers.

Today’s forecast is partly to mostly cloudy with highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit and variable winds of 5 to 15 mph. Clouds and showers are possible this evening, with lows from 64 to 69 degrees.

Surf along north and west shores will remain at 5 to 7 feet today, then build up to 7 to 10 feet Friday, then subside on Saturday. Surf along west shores will remain at 3 to 5 feet today, then rise to 5 to 7 feet Friday.

Surf along south and east shores will remain low, at 1 to 3 feet through Friday.

A northwest swell arriving Tuesday night could produce surf near the high surf advisory threshold on Wednesday.

The cold front, meanwhile, is expected to move over Kauai Saturday evening, and then head towards Oahu Sunday night.

The light trades continue Sunday and Monday, while moisture left over from the front could bring more showers. Trades are expected to return next week.

On Monday, two rainfall records were set. A record daily maximum rainfall of 0.31 inches was set at Honolulu, breaking the previous one of 0.28 set in 1965. A record rainfall of 0.83 inches was set at Lihue, surpassing 0.65 set in 1997.