6 cocktail recipes to spice up your virtual happy hour at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Virtual happy hours are the norm these days as people practice social distancing. Although you can no longer enjoy a cold one sitting down at your neighborhood pub or bar, you can still pick up some alcohol to-go. Or enjoy pau hana time with these recipes courtesy of Chandra Lucariello, director of mixology for Southern Wine & Spirits, in the comfort of your home.

6. FROSE COCKTAIL

This summer drink is a mashup of a frozen cocktail and a summer wine. Even if you’re not a blended-drink fan, the beauty of this particular drink is that it is not overly sweet, and that will keep you coming back for more.

Ingredients:

>> 3 whole strawberries (frozen is OK)

>> 1/4 ounce rich simple syrup (2 parts sugar dissolved in 1 part water)

>> 1/2 ounce lemon juice

>> 3/4 ounce elderflower liqueur (like St-Germain)

>> 1 ounces vodka

>> 2 ounce dry or sparkling rose

Instructions:

Combine add all ingredients in blender with about 12 ounces ice. Blend and pour into highball glass.

Garnish: Strawberry half and mint sprig bouquet.

5. BLUE HAWA-“YEE” COCKTAIL

Harry Yee, the iconic barman of the Hilton Hawaiian Village, was the creator of the iconic Blue Hawaii. Create this version to raise a glass to Yee.

Ingredients:

>> 1/2 ounce blue curacao drizzle

>> 8-10 mint leaves

>> 1-1/2 ounces coconut water

>> 1/2 ounce lemon juice

>> 1/2 ounce coconut liqueur

>> 3/4 ounce vodka

>> 3/4 ounce rum

Instructions:

Pour blue curacao into highball glass; add ice. In separate mixing glass, press mint into coconut water. Add lemon juice, liquors and ice. Shake and strain into highball glass.

Garnish: Toasted coconut sugar on rim; lemon wheel and paper umbrella.

To make toasted coconut sugar: Blend equal parts turbinado cane sugar and toasted coconut flakes until fine enough to stick to rim.

4. LA BAMBA

Want to add some spice to your cocktail hour? This drink will leave a flaming impression.

Ingredients:

>> 1 ounce jalapeno water

>> 1 ounce lime juice

>> 3/4 ounce simple syrup (1 part sugar dissolved in 1 part water)

>> 1/4 ounce Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto liqueur

>> 1-1/2 ounces blanco tequila

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Shake and strain over ice into bucket glass.

Garnish: Wide lime peel and a chile de arbol pepper floating in glass.

3. THE PERFECT BLENDED MARGARITA

Here is a quick, citrusy recipe to add more flavor to your day. It’s perfect for tequila lovers.

Ingredients:

>> 1-1/4 ounces lime juice

>> 1 ounce simple syrup

>> 1/2 ounce triple sec

>> 1-1/2 ounces tequila blanco or mezcal

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients with twice the amount of ice to liquid. Pour into pre-rimmed highball glass.

NOTE: This recipe is specific to a blended version of the drink; the ratios would be different for margarita on the rocks, to compensate for the ice that will water down the cocktail.

Garnish: Salt of choice and lime wheel (maybe an umbrella if you’re feeling festive).

2. JUST BEET IT

Juice lovers may get a kick out of this red drink. This cocktail is layered with honey and smoke from the mezcal, offset by the spiciness of ginger and acidicity of lime.

Ingredients:

>> 1/2 ounce beet-ginger juice (10 parts beets to 1 part ginger)

>> 3/4 ounce lime juice

>> 1/2 ounce honey syrup (5 parts honey dissolved in 1 part hot water)

>> 1 ounce Pimm’s No. 1

>> 1 ounce mezcal

>> Club soda

Instructions:

Combine juices, syrup and liquors in highball glass. Fill with ice and top with club soda; stir.

Garnish: Thin golden and red beet slices, mint sprig.

1. MACADAMIA MAI TAI

Try this cocktail for a taste of Hawaii in a glass.

Ingredients:

>> 1-1/2 ounces pineapple juice

>> 3/4 ounce lime juice

>> 1/2 ounce high-quality orgeat syrup

>> 1/2 ounce orange curacao

>> 1 ounce silver rum

>> 1 ounce dark rum

Instructions:

Combine ingredients, except dark rum, in mixing glass with ice. Shake and strain over ice into pre-rimmed bucket glass. Float dark rum on top.

Garnish: Macadamia salt on rim (2 parts nuts, 1 part sea salt and 1 part sugar, pulverized in blender), thin pineapple half moon and pineapple leaves tucked into glass.

These recipes were previously featured in Crave and created by Chandra Lucariello, director of mixology for Southern Wine & Spirits.