4 more coronavirus cases reported at Maui Memorial Medical Center, raising cluster total to 19

A patient and three more health care workers have contracted the coronavirus at Maui Memorial Medical Center, bringing the cluster of cases at the island’s largest hospital to 19.

“These individuals are in good condition and are being isolated to prevent spread of infection to others. We are working closely with federal, state and local public health agencies to notify all those who may have come in contact with these employees,” said Mike Rembis, CEO Maui Health, affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

“We are continually impressed with the dedication and commitment from our staff, caregivers and physicians. Our heartfelt wishes go to our employees and patients who contracted COVID-19 and wish them speedy recovery.”

Maui Health said 126 patients, caregivers and physicians were tested following the revelation of the state’s first cluster log of COVID-19 infections. So far it has received results for 24 individuals: four positives and 20 negatives, with 63 still pending and expected over the next few days.

The Maui hospital also reported a death on April 7 in its chronic care unit.