Man, 22, arrested after he allegedly attacks officer investigating domestic argument in Moiliili

Honolulu police arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a police officer who responded to a domestic argument in Moiliili.
Police said officers responded to the argument at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday. During the investigation, the suspect allegedly struck a 37-year-old officer multiple times, causing minor facial injuries.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and an outstanding warrant.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.