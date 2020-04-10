Man, 22, arrested after he allegedly attacks officer investigating domestic argument in Moiliili

Honolulu police arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a police officer who responded to a domestic argument in Moiliili.

Police said officers responded to the argument at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday. During the investigation, the suspect allegedly struck a 37-year-old officer multiple times, causing minor facial injuries.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and an outstanding warrant.