Man, 45, arrested after allegedly threatening another man with knife in Chinatown

Honolulu police arrested a 45-year-old man after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife in Chinatown Thursday night.
Police said the victim, 39, fled after the perpetrator threatened him with a knife just before 9:45 p.m. The suspect and victim are not known to one another.
Police were notified and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.
