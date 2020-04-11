Drivers wait in long line to pick up free food from Salvation Army’s drive-through distribution

Thousands were expected to pass through the Salvation Army’s free food line today at Ala Moana Center, where eggs, bread, milk and potatoes were being handed out to anyone who needs it during the coronavirus outbreak.

Shortly after the food line began just before 10 a.m. today, a line of cars wrapped around the inside of the mall’s parking lot and stretched down Kapiolani Boulevard past Ward Avenue. Organizers estimated the line was about two miles long.

“There’s a lot of families who have been laid off,” said Salvation Army Maj. Jeff Martin, leader of the organization’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division. “This is unprecedented because we have so many people out of work right now because the economy shut down.”

Martin said the food line would continue until all the food has been distributed. It was still open about 12:30 p.m.

Chad Buck, owner of the distribution company Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, donated the goods and joined with the Salvation Army to set up the event within 72 hours.

“We didnt feel like we had the luxury to wait because we got people that are hungry,” he said today. “The hope is that some people see this as an opportunity to partner and do this again and again as long as there is a need.”