Legislators want Hawaii National Guard to help fight COVID-19 in rural areas of Maui County

State legislators are asking Gov. David Ige to deploy the Hawaii National Guard to rural areas of Maui County to help those communities fight the spread of COVID-19.

Sen. Kalani English (D-Molokai-Lanai-East Maui) and Rep. Lynn DeCoite (D, Lanai-Molokai-Paia-Hana) sent a letter to Ige today asking for help fighting the disease in Molokai, East Maui, Hana and Lanai.

They said in the letter that the National Guard would help “enforce travel restrictions in and out of these areas, enhance community policing efforts and maintain law and order.”