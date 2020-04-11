Letters: Life after coronavirus; Ige lacks leadership; Positive sides to lockdown

Many questions about life after coronavirus

What’s in our future post-COVID-19?

Before 9/11, who would’ve thought we’d have to take off our shoes in airports? After COVID-19, will our new normal mean having our temperatures taken before takeoff and again after landing?

Will our food service workers, including grocery-store staff, wear masks and gloves at all times? Will a decontamination process be required before taking public transportation or entering sporting events, schools and other public places? Telecommuting for all non-essential jobs? No more strolling the aisles of a store — only online shopping for drive-through pickup?

And under no circumstance can we take the risk of shaking hands or hugging friends again?

Julia Robertson

Kaaawa

Aircraft carrier captain a man of high morals

All salute Capt. Brett Crozier!

Crozier, the former captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, is an example of what our government isn’t — and doesn’t even understand (“Acting Navy boss submits resignation amid coronavirus uproar,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, April 7).

He is a man of morals, of honor, of compassion. He is a man who thinks of his responsibilities, rather than how he can get ahead. He is a man who still has a soul, rather than one who has sold it for a few pieces of (fake) silver.

Naturally, our government must punish him, not for what he did, but for who he is — and they aren’t.

Thomas Luna

McCully

Ige lacks leadership skills in time of crisis

Gov. David Ige’s uninspirational leadership style is underserving a populous that need strong guidance now. Too often he appears to be reactionary (versus proactive), indecisive (e.g., Thirty Meter Telescope), and sometimes exhibits poor aptitude (e.g., false missile alert).

I believe he has Hawaii’s best interest at heart and is truly doing the best he can, but in the next election, please carefully consider leadership qualities.

John White

Diamond Head

There are positive sides to COVID-19 lockdown

I hope people are thinking:

>> I can save a lot of money by not driving my SUV to work.

>> I don’t really need that cute blouse at the mall.

>> There’s a lot more local food when the tourists are gone.

>> Kleenex works like toilet paper.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

President fails to ensure supply of equipment

At a time when the president could have shown his strength and integrity, he has failed to lead the nation during this worldwide crisis.

He should have used the powers of the presidency to demand that all personal protective equipment, ventilators and other equipment needed for our front-line workers be made available immediately.

States bidding against states for ventilators is ridiculous. This could have been avoided if he took the necessary actions early.

He has failed as a president, and failed at being a human being.

William Pirtle

Waipahu

