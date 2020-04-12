Hawaii’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 499, up 13

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 499, up 13 from Saturday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 44 have required hospitalizations, with no new cases reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at nine, unchanged from Saturday, with six deaths recorded on Oahu and three on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 350 cases on Oahu, 84 in Maui County, 39 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Three cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county, unchanged from Saturday.

In all, state officials today reported five new cases on the Big Island, four in Maui County, two new cases each on Oahu and in Kauai County.

A total 310 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 10 new recoveries today. More than 60% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

On Saturday, Hawaii health officials said the cluster of cases connected to Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku had grown to a total of 29 positive tests.

