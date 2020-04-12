Maui police issue 7 citations at COVID-19 roadblocks

Maui police reported issuing seven citations to motorists while conducting roadblocks in response to concerns over community spread of COVID-19 on the island.

Six drivers were cited for not having a valid insurance card in their possession. One was cited for violating the state’s emergency order issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

No arrests were made.

“The wait (at a roadblock) might be long because there are a lot of people still on the road that should not be,” the Maui Police Department said in a statement today. “It was obvious that many people … on the road were not doing so for essential travel.”

Maui police added that steps were taken to address concerns over the handling of multiple drivers’ documents by officers conducting traffic stops. Officers routinely utilize hand sanitizer during roadblock operations and wear the proper personal protective equipment, they said.

Motorists on Maui who encounter a roadblock should be prepared to present their license, registration and insurance card in a manner “so that the police officer and/or guardsman can clearly see the name and expiration dates without touching your documents,” said MPD.