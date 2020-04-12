comscore Normal operations resume after firefighters evacuate Times Supermarket in Mililani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Normal operations resume after firefighters evacuate Times Supermarket in Mililani

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • April 12, 2020
  • Updated 12:13 am

Honolulu firefighters briefly evacuated the Times Supermarket in Mililani Sunday because of a chemical leak, according to fire dispatch reports.

Firefighters were sent to the Meheula Parkway store about 11:20 a.m. to check on a report of white smoke coming from a generator area.

Firefighters at the scene reported a refrigerant leak and evacuated the store.

About 12:20 p.m., firefighters reported the air quality had returned to normal, and the store was released back to its managers.

