Normal operations resume after firefighters evacuate Times Supermarket in Mililani

Honolulu firefighters briefly evacuated the Times Supermarket in Mililani Sunday because of a chemical leak, according to fire dispatch reports.
Firefighters were sent to the Meheula Parkway store about 11:20 a.m. to check on a report of white smoke coming from a generator area.
Firefighters at the scene reported a refrigerant leak and evacuated the store.
About 12:20 p.m., firefighters reported the air quality had returned to normal, and the store was released back to its managers.
