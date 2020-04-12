Here’s how to watch Maui County meetings online

Due to COVID-19 precautions, county meetings are no longer being held in public spaces. To watch County Council meetings, tune to Akaku Channel 53 or visit mauicounty.us/agendas.
>> Council’s Economic Development and Budget Committee convenes 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday to review proposed FY2021 operating budget and capital program and other matters. To submit oral testimony via phone, call 408-317-9253 and enter meeting code 597 785 199; to submit testimony via videoconference, use meeting link https://bluejeans.com/597785199; written testimony may be emailed to edb.committee@mauicounty.us. For more information, visit mauicounty.us.
>> Maui Planning Commission meets 9 a.m. Tuesday for training on conducting business using videoconferencing platform BlueJeans. Submit oral testimony via phone by calling 888-748-9073 and entering code 504 186 650. For video testimony, use meeting link https://bluejeans.com/504186650?src=html.
>> Maui County Council meets 6 p.m. Friday on proposed FY2021 operating budget and capital program. To join the meeting by phone, call 408-740-7256 or 888-240-2560 (toll-free) and enter meeting code 592474137 followed by passcode 1139. To join by videoconference, use https://primetime.blueieans.com/a2m/live-event/Dzhviist. For information on testifying at the public hearing, call the Office of the County Clerk at 270-7748.
>> COVID-19 Business Assistance Series webcasts, presented by Maui Economic Development Board and Maui County, help small-business owners navigate the resources available to them with step-by-step instructions, guest speakers and Q&As. The first one-hour webcast featured experts walking business owners through the application process for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan, and the second offered a guide to SBA’s new Paycheck Protection Program. More topics will be explored in the free series, with more information and webcast replays at mauibizassist.com.
