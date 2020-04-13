Hawaii’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by only 5 to a total of 504, health director Bruce Anderson says

Hawaii health officials are reporting only five new coronavirus infections today.

The additional cases bring the total count for Hawaii to 504 since Feb. 28.

State Health Director Bruce Anderson confirmed the unusually low new infection count in a meeting of the House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness this morning.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at nine, unchanged from Sunday, with six deaths recorded on Oahu and three on Maui.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 44 have required hospitalizations, with no new cases reported today, health officials said.

Today’s statewide total includes 352 cases on Oahu, 84 in Maui County, 40 on Hawaii island, and 19 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state. Three cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county.

In all, state officials today reported two new cases each on Oahu and in Maui County, and one new case on Hawaii island.

Four of the five new patients are Hawaii residents, with the fifth person’s residency still under investigation, health officials said.

A total 315 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting five new recoveries today. More than 60% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu has seen 233 patients recover, Maui has had 40 recoveries, the Big Island has had 28, and Kauai has seen 14, the Health Department said late this morning.

Of the 44 hospitalizations in the state, 36 have been on Oahu, seven on Maui and one on Kauai.

The state announced Sunday it had tested 18,611 people so far, meaning Hawaii is among the top 10 states in the nation for the number of people it tests per capita. Of the total tested in Hawaii, about 2.7 percent were confirmed to have the coronavirus infection.