comscore WATCH LIVE: House Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness holds briefing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: House Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness holds briefing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:03 am
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The State House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness is holding its fourth informational briefing on the economic impact of COVID-19 in Hawaii today at 10 a.m.

Can’t see the meeting above? Click here to watch via Olelo.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for president
Looking Back

Scroll Up