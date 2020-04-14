2 seriously injured in 3-car crash in Ala Moana area

Two people were taken to a hospital in serious condition today after they were involved in a three-vehicle collision in the Ala Moana area.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. today at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Piikoi Street.

Emergency Medical Services treated a 20-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman and took them to a hospital in serious condition.

A 49-year-old man refused treatment.