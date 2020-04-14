Couple faces enhanced charges for Puako burglary during COVID-19 emergency

Hawaii island police have arrested a man and woman for breaking into a South Kohala home and stealing several items before fleeing in a vehicle over the weekend.

Patrol officers on Sunday responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at the 69-1600 block of Puako Beach Drive, police said. Upon arrival, the officers canvassed the surrounding areas and found the couple as well as their vehicle on Kawaihae Road.

Police arrested Sinbad Mareko, 37 of Kailua-Kona, and Elaine Abbott, 37, of Honokaa, and transported the couple to the Kealakehe Police Station as the investigation continued. After a search warrant was executed for the vehicle, police found and recovered several items belonging to the victim.

On Monday, Mareko was charged with one count each of first-degree burglary and prohibited acts during an emergency. His bail was set at $10,500.

Abbott was charged with one count each of reckless driving, first-degree burglary and prohibited acts during an emergency. Her bail was set at $10,750.

Both remained in custody at the police station, pending their initial court appearance at Kona District Court.

Police said there are enhanced penalties for criminal offenses such as burglary, robbery, theft, and criminal property damage during the current COVID-19 emergency proclamation declared by Gov. David Ige.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Sidra Brown at 887-3080 or call the non-emergency number at 935-3311.