Man critically injured in 100-foot drop down Nuuanu waterfall

A 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition today after falling about 100 feet down a waterfall off Old Pali Road in Nuuanu.

Emergency Medical Services said the hiker fell about 5:40 p.m. while at Lulumahu Falls Trail.

Honolulu firefighters brought him off the trail and transferred him to paramedics, who treated him and took him to the hospital, EMS said.

Lulumahu Falls is a mile-long trail accessible by permit only and includes a “nice” waterfall, the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife website says.