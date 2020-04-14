Caldwell, Ballard put an end to weekend curfews

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Police Chief Susan Ballard said Monday the 11 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew imposed this past weekend was likely a one-time-only imposition.

The curfew resulted in “very, very little traffic” on Oahu streets, Caldwell said. “Given the result, and after sitting down with Chief Ballard today … we’ve concluded we’re not going to do this in the future, that it served its purpose … and probably won’t have to happen again.”

Over the weekend, seven arrests were made and more than 150 citations issued for violating the curfew, but all were stopped for other types of criminal or traffic offenses, Ballard said. “They were not specifically (stopped) for curfew. They’re what we call a secondary offense. So the primary was either a crime occurred or some kind of traffic violation.”

Caldwell said he wanted to “allay the concerns” raised by the public that curfews were going to be occurring each weekend when they’re not.

The curfew was expected to have “a minimal impact but also send a strong message, and part of that is no one should be out between 11 and 5 unless you really are an essential worker doing essential business,” Caldwell said. A primary reason was to stress that people should stay home during a three-day holiday weekend, when there may be more inclination to gather to celebrate.

There continue to be blatant violations of the social-distancing orders, Ballard said.

“We saw people partying during the day, with a deejay, up on top of one of our trails. Shame on you,” Ballard said. “If we can find out who they are, we definitely will be issuing citations. … This is not something that should be taken lightly. This is people’s lives that are in danger, so choose to follow the rules.”

The only reason curfews might come back during the stay-at-home period is if there are a lot of parties or other violations of the order, she said. “There is no rule book, there is no playbook for this.”

Ballard said she’s aware of concerns that there might be an increase in domestic violence cases, but she said, “We have not seen that.”

Nonetheless, the chief said, additional detectives are being reassigned to be part of the domestic abuse crimes unit. “We understand that as this (coronavirus epidemic) goes on, things may get worse,” she said. “We don’t know.”

As for overall crime statistics since the stay- at-home order was issued, there has been a decrease in burglaries, robberies and car break-ins while vehicular thefts and criminal property damage cases have remained about the same, Ballard said.

Ballard said the 1-week-old program for homeless known as the Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage (POST) at Keehi Lagoon Memorial State Park has accommodated 25 people — 20 of whom need another week of quarantine before transferring to shelters.

Each person in the program stays in an individual tent 6 feet apart and cannot leave the quarantine area. Food, showers and restrooms are available, she said. “If they choose to leave, they have the right, but they won’t be able to go to a shelter,” she said. “They’ll have to start their 14 days over again.”

Up to 80 people can be housed, Ballard said. There are no immediate plans to expand the program to other locations, she said.

City Housing Director Marc Alexander said the island’s homeless shelters have been successful in moving clients to transitional and permanent settings, clearing up space for those still on the streets who might need it.

Caldwell said city crews have not been removing homeless from the sidewalks for violating sidewalk nuisance and stored property ordinances since the stay-at-home order began.

But he acknowledged media questions about the increasing number of homeless tents that are popping up throughout the island — including in Ewa Beach, Iwilei, Waimanalo and Waianae.

“I think it’s a good example to show what happens if we didn’t have compassionate disruption over a long period of time,” the mayor said. “Not only do camps build out, but (people move) closer and closer together.”

At some point “we’re going to be looking at doing some sort of enforcement to get people to practice more social distancing,” Caldwell said.

As of Monday, three Honolulu Police Department officers have tested positive for COVID-19, but all have been cleared and gone back to work, Ballard said.

Caldwell said that he doesn’t believe the Honolulu Fire Department will need to use drones to warn people who are gathering at beaches in violation of the stay-at-home order. “We think it worked,” he said of a test run that took place at different locations Friday and may be used again if needed.