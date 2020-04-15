comscore WATCH LIVE: Hawaii teachers union responds to 20% pay cut proposal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Hawaii teachers union responds to 20% pay cut proposal

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee and other educators will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. today to address Gov. David Ige’s initial plans to cut pay of educators and other public employees in the state by 20 percent.

Having trouble watching the feed? Visit the HSTA Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Lost insurance & need insulin? Makers offer it free or cheap
Looking Back

Scroll Up