WATCH LIVE: Hawaii teachers union responds to 20% pay cut proposal

Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee and other educators will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. today to address Gov. David Ige’s initial plans to cut pay of educators and other public employees in the state by 20 percent.
