Kokua Line: Eligibility for stimulus payment doesn’t guarantee automatic receipt

Question: I had a question about the coronavirus stimulus checks. If you meet the qualifying income amounts, do you have to apply to receive the check? Also, if if you don’t have direct deposit set up with the IRS from past filed taxes, will they be mailing a check instead?

Answer: You don’t have to apply, but the Internal Revenue Service must have your information on file to determine whether you are eligible and to pay you if you are. For example, working people whose income is so low that they’re not required to file federal income tax returns must provide information to receive a payment; the quickest way to do so is online, at 808ne.ws/nonfilers. This also applies to veterans living on disability benefits, although the IRS is trying figure out how to pay them automatically (more on that below).

Yes, the IRS will mail a check if it can’t make a direct deposit, but by the end of the week, you should be able to input your banking information online to speed up the payment. The IRS plans to have its “Get My Payment” software operating by Friday, reachable via 808ne.ws/payments, where people can check their status, input their direct-deposit information or confirm that they prefer a check in the mail.

Kokua Line has received many questions about what the federal government is calling the Economic Impact Payment. Here is the latest information, updated by the IRS on Monday. Payments already have begun.

>> Who is eligible?: U.S. citizens or resident aliens who have a valid Social Security number, could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer and had adjusted gross income under certain limits. The maximum payment is $1,200 for individual tax filers with AGI up to $75,000, $1,200 for head-of-household filers with AGI up to $112,500 and $2,400 for couples filing jointly with AGI up to $150,000, plus $500 per qualifying child 16 and younger.

>> Who is paid automatically?: Eligible people who filed a federal income tax for 2018 or 2019. Individuals who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI) or survivor benefits. Individuals who receive Railroad Retirement benefits.

>> Who should provide more information?: Eligible people who did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because their adjusted gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) or because they weren’t required to file for other reasons. (Note: This doesn’t apply to those previously mentioned as being paid automatically, regardless of income or filing status.)

>> How do they provide information?: Use the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” link reachable from the IRS website (irs.gov) or directly at 808ne.ws/nonfilers.

>> What information is sought?: Full name, current mailing address and an email address. Date of birth and valid Social Security number. Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one. Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) from the IRS, if you have one. Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one. For each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse.

>> What about people on SSI or VA disability?: As of Tuesday the IRS was still trying to figure out how to make automatic stimulus payments to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients and those who receive veteran’s disability compensation, pension or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and who did not file federal income taxes for 2018 or 2019. “People in these groups can either use the ‘Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info’ option now or wait as the IRS continues to review automatic payment options to simplify delivery for these groups,” it said.

