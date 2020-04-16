PHOTO: NEW USE FOR CARDBOARD: Travelers who arrive to Japan relax on temporary cardboard beds after taking a coronavirus test at Narita International Airport near Tokyo. They’re headed to nearby hotels to quarantine until they receive their results, which usually come back within several hours. Japan is requiring tests for people who fl y in from dozens of nations, including the U.S., China and Italy. But Shotaro Tajima, a Japanese Health Ministry offi cial in the contagious diseases section, says that if cases grow, people may need to wait longer for test results. If hotels fi ll up, visitors may need to quarantine in the cardboarded spaces at the airport.
