Lahaina man, 70, charged with murder in shooting death of roommate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lahaina man, 70, charged with murder in shooting death of roommate

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:09 pm
  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT John D. Lyons Jr., 70

    COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    John D. Lyons Jr., 70

Prosecutors charged a 70-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of his 77-year-old roommate in Lahaina.

John D. Lyons Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and three firearm-related offenses in the death of Frederick Bacolini. His bail is set at $552,000.

The two men were involved in an argument at their residence at about 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a gunshot was heard and Bacolini was found with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died.

Court documents indicated a .22 caliber gun was used in the deadly shooting.

Police arrested the suspect, later identified as Lyons, at the scene.

