Lahaina man, 70, charged with murder in shooting death of roommate

Prosecutors charged a 70-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of his 77-year-old roommate in Lahaina.
John D. Lyons Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and three firearm-related offenses in the death of Frederick Bacolini. His bail is set at $552,000.
The two men were involved in an argument at their residence at about 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a gunshot was heard and Bacolini was found with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died.
Court documents indicated a .22 caliber gun was used in the deadly shooting.
Police arrested the suspect, later identified as Lyons, at the scene.
