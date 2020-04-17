Man who allegedly shot at witness of Waikiki moped crash charged with attempted murder

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

A 25-year-old man accused of shooting at a witness after fleeing the scene of a moped crash in Waikiki has been charged with attempted murder.

Jairus Burks appeared before Judge Alvin Nishimura at District Court today via video conferencing from a cellblock in the building on charges of second-degree attempted murder and three counts of firearm-related charges.

Nishimura set his preliminary hearing for Tuesday. Burks’ aggregate bail is set at $500,000.

Police said an officer noticed a moped operated by a man on Kuhio Avenue at about 6:10 p.m. Monday was missing a license plate. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect later identified as Burks allegedly refused to stop.

Police said he disregarded several red traffic signals to evade the officer, according to court documents. He then crashed the moped at the intersection of Ala Wai Boulevard and Kalaimoku Street.

Burks fled on foot when a witness attempted to tackle him. Police said Burks fired one gunshot from a semi-automatic gun at the witness. The gunshot did not hit the witness.

Police located Burks hiding in the bushes on Kaiolu Street and arrested him.

Court documents revealed Burks has four felony convictions in Georgia for firearm-related offenses, aggravated assault, burglary and possession of controlled substances.