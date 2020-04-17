comscore High school sports called off for the spring | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
High school sports called off for the spring

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • JAMM AQUINO / MAR. 14 Punahou’s Ethan Nagamine, middle, was mobbed by teammates after his game-clinching RBI against Kamehameha. This was the last day high school sporting events were held on Oahu during the academic year.

    Punahou’s Ethan Nagamine, middle, was mobbed by teammates after his game-clinching RBI against Kamehameha. This was the last day high school sporting events were held on Oahu during the academic year.

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association and its member leagues announced today that the remainder of the 2020 spring interscholastic sports season is canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The decision to cancel the remainder of the spring season was extremely difficult for all involved considering the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches and administrators throughout the state,” HHSAA executive director Chris Chun said in a statement. “I would like to commend our leadership team from our five leagues in working together, thinking outside the box, in the face of an unprecedented crisis.”

All sporting events were postponed after games were playing on March 14. State champions will not be crowned this year in baseball, softball, boys volleyball, girls water polo, judo, tennis, golf, and track and field.

