Memorial postponed for Erin Kaileen Burris Bartlet

The Hawaii Celebration of Life for Erin Kaileen Burris Bartlett, 33, who passed away Jan. 10 in Medford, Ore., from severe pneumonia has been postponed until July at the earliest. Erin was a 2004 graduate of Punahou School. She was born in 1986 in Kailua.

A college education fund — the Erin Burris Memorial Fund for the Benefit of Brynn — has been set up for her 7-year-old daughter, Brynn Kaileen Bartlett, at First Hawaiian Bank’s downtown branch. Donations may be made by addressing checks to Raymond James Investment Advisors, or Beverly Burris or Gerald Burris, putting in the memo space: For the Benefit of Brynn.

Erin is survived by her parents: Beverly Creamer Burris and Gerald ‘Jerry’ Burris of Kailua; her sister, Jennifer Ray Burris Staton; and her husband, Francisco Staton, and their daughter all of Bogota, Colombia.