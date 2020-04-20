List of child care providers available for essential workers

A list of programs available for essential workers of the COVID-19 outbreak who are in need of child care is now available.

People Attentive to Children (PATCH), a local nonprofit organization and the state’s designated child care resource and referral agency, has worked with licensed and registered providers to find out who is still providing child care and can help essential workers during the outbreak.

“According to the Yale School of Medicine, 65,038 children of essential workers birth to age 11 need care in Hawaii,” said Carol Wear, associate director of PATCH, in a news release Saturday. “We are getting many calls for child care and understand the urgency in getting this information out to anyone who needs it as quickly as possible.”

The list is updated regularly and includes the provider as well as their type, availability, location and contact information and age range being accepted. A list for each of the state’s counties is provided.

Further assistance, including help with tuition, is available.

Find the list online at 808ne.ws/2Care.

PATCH phone numbers are:

>> 839-1988 for Oahu.

>> 242-9232 for Maui.

>> 246-0622 for Kauai.

>> 931-3169 for Hilo.

>> 322-3500 for Kailua-Kona.