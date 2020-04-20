comscore Florida jogger dons unicorn costume to cheer up neighborhood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Florida jogger dons unicorn costume to cheer up neighborhood

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 a.m.
  • TAMPA BAY TIMES VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS Corey Jurgensen runs along East Henry Avenue in Tampa, Fla., wearing an inflatable unicorn costume. Jurgensen has been wearing the costume during runs several times a week to cheer up others during this time of isolation but finds it therapeutic for herself as well to run through her Seminole Heights neighborhood wearing a silly costume.

    TAMPA BAY TIMES VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

Corey Jurgensen, 40, donned a 7-foot-tall inflatable unicorn costume to jog, jump and dance around the streets near her Tampa home last week in an effort to cheer up neighbors stuck indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Tampa Bay Times reported. Read more

