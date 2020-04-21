Ige declares Kauai disaster area after March flooding

Gov. David Ige has declared Kauai a disaster area following the flooding on the island late last month.
Ige signed an emergency proclamation today, in which he said that heavy rain on March 27 and 28 caused extensive damage to public property. The Major Disaster Fund has been activated to assist with relief from the damage caused.
The emergency relief period will last through June 20.
