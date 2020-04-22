Honolulu Fire Department rescues injured hiker at Manoa Falls

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Firefighters are assisting a 26-year-old man who fell and is “seriously bleeding” at Manoa Falls this afternoon.

The man was a member of a party of four hikers when he slipped and fell, fire Capt. Jeff Roache said.

Firefighters got the call at 1:15 p.m. today.

Personnel from five units responded. They got to the base of the falls at 1:24 p.m.

“He was seriously bleeding and not completely alert,” Roache said.

At 2 p.m., firefighters remained at the falls and Air 1 was going to “drop in two rescue personnel,” Roache said, but did not know how the extrication would take place.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were at the trailhead, standing by ready to treat and transport the man.