WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige and Department of Labor and Industrial Relations director Scott Murakami discuss unemployment issues

Gov. David Ige and Scott Murakami, the director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, discuss unemployment filings, give us details on the new tools to help you with your claims and answer your questions live this morning during a Community Connection session on Facebook Live.
Feel free to comment and ask questions on Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.
