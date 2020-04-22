comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige and Department of Labor and Industrial Relations director Scott Murakami discuss unemployment issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige and Department of Labor and Industrial Relations director Scott Murakami discuss unemployment issues

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:02 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige and Scott Murakami, the director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, discuss unemployment filings, give us details on the new tools to help you with your claims and answer your questions live this morning during a Community Connection session on Facebook Live.

Feel free to comment and ask questions on Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Visitors still trickling into Hawaii, but most passengers are residents
Looking Back

Scroll Up