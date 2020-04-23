Boxer Michele Aboro, Chozen-ji temple in Kalihi team up for livestream, training

The opportunity to train with a six-time world champion in boxing doesn’t happen often in Hawaii.

If the ongoing coronavirus pandemic doesn’t get in the way, students will get that chance in September.

Michele Aboro, who also won a world title in kickboxing, plans to visit Oahu and run intensive boxing training sessions at Chozen-ji, a Rinzai Zen temple at the back of Kalihi Valley.

Aboro will be speaking with Michael Kangen, the head priest at Chozen-ji, during a livestreaming event Saturday at 2 p.m. on the temple’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ChozenjiHawaii. They’ll discuss what it takes to find calm amid chaos — and how training in Zen and boxing can help develop resilience no matter the circumstances.

The two met in 2012 and have integrated boxing and Zen training. They also held a regular boxing class at Aboro Academy, a boxing gym in Shanghai that Aboro founded with her partner, Masca Yuen.

The boxing session was preceded by a 45-minute meditation exercise during which students were not allowed to move.

Aboro, a breast cancer survivor, was forced to close her academy for a month in January due to the coronavirus outbreak. When it reopened in March, fewer than 10 people were allowed in the gym at a time.

The combined Zen and boxing training sessions in September will run between one and three weeks. There will be an application process.

Saturday’s livestream will also be on Zoom (meeting ID 944-795-098-83). For more information, visit chozen-ji.org/michele-aboro.