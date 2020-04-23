1 of 2 suspects arrested in Kapolei kidnapping

Honolulu police arrested one of two male suspects in connection with Monday’s kidnapping and robbery of a 57-year-old man in Kapolei.
Police said the suspects approached the victim, physically assaulted him and forced him into the trunk of his own vehicle at about 9 p.m. The victim managed to free himself from the trunk as the suspects fled the area with the victim’s vehicle.
The 57-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Police said a 25-year-old man was positively identified and arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of kidnapping and first-degree robbery. The victim’s vehicle was also recovered.
