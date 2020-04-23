Photo: Ever Vigilant

EVER VIGILANT: The statue of Hachiko, a Japanese dog famous for his devotion to his master, was outfi tted with a face mask recently as Japan grappled with the spread of the coronavirus and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a national state of emergency. The statue, erected near Shibuya Station in Tokyo, captures the devotion of Hachiko, who waited for his owner, the late University of Tokyo Prof. Eizaburo Ueno, at the same place by the station every afternoon for nearly 11 years, even after Ueno’s death at work.
