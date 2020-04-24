High surf advisory in effect for most islands as breezy trades linger

A high surf advisory for the north and west shores of isles from Niihau to Maui remains in effect through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service said the last in a series of northwest swells will gradually decline today.

Meanwhile, surf of 12 to 16 feet is expected along the north and west shores of Kauai County, and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

Surf along east shores will remain at 2 to 4 feet today, then rise to 3 to 5 feet Saturday. Surf along south shores will remain 1 to 3 feet through Saturday.

Officials warned of strong, breaking waves and rip currents for advisory areas, making swimming difficult and entering the water hazardous. Swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny and breezy, with highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit, and trades from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered, windward showers and lows from 67 to 72 degrees.

Moderate to locally breezy trades are expected to remain over the weekend.

Forecasters said the trades will ease slightly early next week as a front weakens the ridge north of the state, then strengthen again later next week.

Fairly typical tradewind weather will prevail during the next seven days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for all isle waters — from northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island — through 6 p.m. today.