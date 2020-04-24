comscore VIDEO: President Trump and task force hold daily coronavirus press briefing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: President Trump and task force hold daily coronavirus press briefing

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 pm

  • White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing 4/24/20

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force provided updates on the pandemic nationally today. The briefing was much shorter than usual with Trump not taking any questions from the press.

Watch the livestream video above.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (8)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Dallas Cowboys: Quarterback Dak Prescott’s older brother Jace dies at 31
Next Story
2 men with COVID-19 die on Oahu, bringing Hawaii’s death toll to 14; total coronavirus cases rise by 5 to 601
Looking Back

Scroll Up