VIDEO: President Trump and task force hold daily coronavirus press briefing

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force provided updates on the pandemic nationally today. The briefing was much shorter than usual with Trump not taking any questions from the press.
Watch the livestream video above.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.