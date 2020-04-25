Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise by 3 to a total of 604

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 604, up three from Friday, state Department of Health officials said today.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 68 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 14, unchanged from Friday. Nine of the deaths have been on Oahu and five on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 395 cases on Oahu, 112 in Maui County, 69 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state, one more than Friday.

Oahu had three new cases today but state health officials dropped the Maui County total by one case. They did not immediately explain the change.

A total 482 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 19 new recoveries today. Nearly 80% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu has seen 343 patients recover, Maui has had 73 recoveries, the Big Island has had 47, and Kauai has seen 19, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 68 hospitalizations in the state, 53 have been on Oahu, 13 on Maui and one each on the Big Island on Kauai.

On Friday, state health officials announced two coronavirus deaths on Oahu and the state epidemiologist Sarah Park told lawmakers that a second wave of COVID-19 is likely on the horizon.

