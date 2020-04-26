No date yet for Las Vegas casino openings

As states begin to relax quarantine measures, Nevada’s governor was noncommittal about when casinos will be allowed to open in an hourlong press conference last week. The governor presented a “plan” that had no dates, but was reliant on reported infection results for reopening actions. He definitely stated that schools would not reconvene this year, but was short on details for casinos, bars and other closed businesses. As of now, the general closure order remains in effect until April 30.

Shows slow: While the casino showrooms don’t face permanent closure, they figure to be among the last components of the resorts to come back. For example, MGM Resorts International has postponed the reopening of its entertainment venues to June 1 (from May 10) as a best-case scenario.

WSOP canceled: The 51st World Series of Poker, which was set to begin May 26, has been officially postponed. The most prestigious poker tournament in the world is now being targeted for fall 2020, with exact dates and events to be determined.

Bacchanal remodeling: If you’re worried about buffets going away, here’s some welcome news. The 600-seat Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is earmarked for a $2.4 million remodel. It’s safe to assume that Caesars isn’t spending that money so it can close the buffet, which might even open as a blueprint for how buffets will be put together post shutdown.

Question: Have any casinos announced that they won’t reopen?

Answer: None in Las ­Vegas, but a small casino called Lakeside Inn on Lake Tahoe’s south shore has announced that it will remain closed. The Lakeside was ruled ineligible to receive federal stimulus funds because of rules that disqualify some gaming establishments. Other properties that fall into this category, both in and out of Las Vegas, are likely to follow. Also at risk are many of Nevada’s gaming bars, which were also snubbed by the feds.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.