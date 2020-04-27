Pahoa man spits, coughs at employees and claims he has coronavirus while stealing groceries

A 37-year-old Pahoa man is accused spitting and coughing on grocery store employees while claiming he had COVID-19 when he allegedly attempted to steal food from the establishment in Pahoa.

Mark V. Blankley was charged with first-degree robbery, terroristic threatening, fourth-degree attempted theft, promotion of a detrimental drug in the third-degree and place to keep ammunition. His bail is set at $31,500.

Police said a suspect later identified as Blankley injured four employees with a shopping cart at the grocery store on April 25. He allegedly coughed and spit in their faces while telling them he had coronavirus.

Police responded and placed him under arrest. During the arrest, officers discovered contraband in his possession.

The robbery charge was enhanced to a class A felony from a class B felony because the alleged crime occurred during the emergency order.

The class A felony carries penalties of up to 20 years in prison compared to a maximum of 10 years in prison for a class B felony.