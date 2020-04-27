Tree takes down two utility poles in Hilo, knocking out power to residents

A Hawaiian Electric Co. spokeswoman said that a fallen tree resulted in two utility poles to go down, causing an outage in the Hilo area tonight.

A HECO spokeswoman said that the outage is affecting all the customers on Kaiwiki Road and into Wainaku, but she did not have an estimate on the number of homes affected.

The HECO spokeswoman said police remain on scene at 9:30 p.m. HECO crews must remove the tree and restore the poles, and that the closure is expected to last several hours.

Hawaii County Police Department shut down Kaiwiki Road at Wainaku Street.

The police department initially reported the downed poles at 7:26 p.m.

Police are directing motorists to Kulanakea Drive as an alternate route.